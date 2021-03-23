Astrazeneca vaccine 3.22.21

ASTRA-ZENECA SAYS IT PLANS TO APPLY FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION OF ITS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE WITH THE F-D-A EARLY NEXT MONTH AFTER THE COMPANY JUST RELEASED TEST RESULTS FROM ITS U-S TRIAL.

Astra-zeneca says it plans to apply for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine with the f-d-a early next month after the company just released test results from its u-s trial.

The company says its vaccine is 79- percent effective in preventing symptomatic covid- 19...and 100-percent effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization...in cluding in older adults.

The drug maker says its experts didn't find any safety concerns, including finding no increased risk of rare blood clots identified in