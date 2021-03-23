USF falls in NAIA semifinals to Shawnee State

6 Shawnee State University Bears (30-2) in the 2020-21 NAIA Men's Basketball's Final Four in Kansas City Municipal Arena, and fell 82-77 as their season has come to an end.

24 University of Saint Francis Cougars (27-9) took on the No.

Hey good evening everyone... well coming in to tonight..

There was only one men's basketball team from the state of indiana still playing postseason basketball...no..

It wasn't purdue, i-u, butler, notre dame... it was the university of saint francis... the cougs making a magical march run all the way to the naia fab four...tonight..

They faced shawnee state looking to punch their ticket to the naia national title game...let's get out to kansas city... the ninth seeded cougs looking for their first appearance in the title game since 20-18... shawnee state hasn't lost since late december..

And they came out hot again..

Up six..

Kobie johnson pulls from way downtown..

Bears go up nine... cougs would chip away at that deficit before half... down just four now... no one covers antwaan cushingberry..

And that's a bad idea..

Cush hits the three..

It's a one point game...then... just before half... back to a three point game... jeff reynolds... hadn't a three all year... but drills one here..

And we head to half tied at 40...cougs would come out and take control early in the second... on the break... there's cush again... finishing at the rim... game high 22... u-s-f up six...bears would answer... up two... james jones hits the three... puts s-s-u up five... but the cougs would answer back... dan mckeeman..

Three of the carroll grad's 16... puts usf back up one...but it was shawnee state's game from there... e-j onu... give him the hoop and the harm...big game from onu... 10 points..

Five boards... nine blocks... and shawnee state ends saint francis's season...82-77 the final... cougs finish the year 27-9...