Indiana reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Across northeast Indiana, 48 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Monday.

Indiana reports one new covid-19 death and 5- hundred-16 new cases tonight.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 678- thousand 416 and deaths to more than 12-thousand.the seven day positivity rate is now at 8 point 6 percent.

Around our region...57 new covid-19 cases and no new deaths to report tonightallen county accounting for nearly half of new cases, reporting 27 dekalb adds 8 new cases adams and huntington counties each add 4 new cases steuben adding one new case tonightover in ohio, paulding county reports two new cases and van wert has no new cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

Over 6,000 new doses have been administered... this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

More than 9- hundred-54 thousand people are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.