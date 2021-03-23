Brooks announces run for Senate

Early warning radar network.

New information -- congressman mo brooks is running for the u-s senate.

Brooks said he's spoken to former president donald trump several times about the u-s senate race.

At this time -- it's unclear whether or not trump will endorse him.

A political science professor says it could be a winning factor in the u-s senate race.

Trump's former adviser stephen miller did endorse brooks at the rally tonight.

Brooks says his understanding of what's happening in washington sets him apart from other candidates.

He adds that he has a track record of winning elections.

Dozens of people gathered tonight to show their support.

I wholeheartedly support mo brooks for the us senate.

We do need a fighter like mo brooks.

He is a proven conservative.

He doesn't mind doing the hard work.

He doesn't mind disagreeing with people.

He doesn't mind giving the facts to people even when they don't want to hear it.

A silent protest did take place across the street.

Several people are actually calling for brook's resignation because they believe he played a role in inciting the u-s capitol riot in january.