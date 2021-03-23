Rep. Mo Brooks Announces Senate Run

Alabama representative mo brooks is running for u-s senate.

He hopes to take the seat currently held by retiring senior senator richard shelby.

Waay31's luke hajdasz

is anyone eyeing the seat brooks now holds.

no official contendors yet.

But, madison county commission chairman dale strong told radio personality dale jackson he is "very interested."

Representative brooks made the announcement last night.

He said he is running to defend america.

He added he can win elections and he will win this one.

The congressman's big talking points last night?

His loyalty to president trump.

He said he had the president's back through both impeachments trials - something he claimed no one else can say.

Brooks said he will try to reverse some of what president biden has done since taking office.

"america's status as the greatest nation in world history is at risk.

And it's at risk from those within our country.

We're adopting policies that in the long-haul will hurt america."

So far, brooks only has one competitor to worry about -- businesswoman lynda blanchard.

Blanchard also has ties to president trump.

She was appointed slovenian ambassador in 2018.

Reporting live, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.