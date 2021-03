Congressman Mo Brooks is gearing up to make another push for Washington, but this time with a different seat in mind.

New information -- congressman mo brooks looks like he's ready to make another push for washington.

But -- it will be for a different seat this time.

Waay 31's alex torres-perez joins us live from bullet and barrel in huntsville.

That's where representative brooks is set to make a big announcement in just a matter of minutes.

Alex... as you can see from the signs behind me, it appears congressman mo brooks will announce his run for the u.s.senate.

This comes after us senator richard shelby thanks alex.

We'll have more on represenative brook's announcement tonight on waay