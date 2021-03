Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, Rajesh Tailang on Pagglait | Aur Batao

In a candid conversation with RJ Stutee, actors Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta and Rajesh Tailang speak on their upcoming release, Pagglait.

The quirky comedy stars Sanya as Sandhya, a woman whose husband of five months has died.

However, she doesn't seem to care too much about it.

The film will be out on Netflix on March 26.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

Watch the full video for more.