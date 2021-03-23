'Contracted Covid, was in quarantine': Deshmukh's defence after Pawar's alibi

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh spoke on row over suspended cop Sachin Vaze.

On Param Bir Singh's charges, Deshmukh said he was in quarantine after contracting Covid-19.

The former Mumbai Police chief accused Deshmukh of meeting Vaze during that period.

Deshmukh, a NCP leader, took to Twitter and shared a video message defending himself.

“I tested positive for Covid on February 5, and was in hospital till February 15.

After I was discharged on February 15, I met media persons and spoke to them.

I was under home quarantine till February 27, stepped out only on February 28,” he said.

Deshmukh’s clarification comes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s alibi raised questions.

Earlier, Singh had written to CM Uddhav Thackeray last, suggesting the home minister’s involvement in corruption.

Singh was transferred so that cases pertaining to Vaze were probed without obstruction.

Sachin Vaze has been arrested in connection with the Mukesh Ambani security threat case.