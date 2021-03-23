Scores injured after stand collapses at sports event in southern India

Footage from March 22 shows the moment the stand filled with hundreds of spectators buckled.

Scores of spectators were injured after a stand collapsed at a sports event in Suryapet, southern India.

According to reports, more than 3,000 spectators were in attendance and around 80 were injured at the Junior National Kabaddi Tournament.

Further clips show the injured locals being carried out of harm's way.

Those critically injured were transported to Hyderabad for treatment.

It is currently unknown what caused the stand to collapse.