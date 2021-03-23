Kate Garraway denies she is leaving 'GMB' to care for husband Derek Draper fulltime
Kate Garraway has denied she plans to quit Good Morning Britain to become a fulltime carer for husband Derek Draper, saying: "I'm not going anywhere!"The 53-year-old TV and radio presenter appeared on the ITV breakfast show as a guest to discuss documentary Finding Derek, detailing her husband's year long battle with COVID-19 and its after effects.Asked by host Ben Shephard if it is true she plans to give up work if Draper is allowed to come home from hospital Garraway said: "You can't get rid of me that easily Shephard.

I'm not going anywhere!

I never saw it as giving up work.

I'm going to have to adapt my life."Credit: Good Morning Britain / ITV