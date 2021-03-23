Lockdown Anniversary: UK Falls Silent to Remember Victims

People across the UK have taken part in a minute's silence to remember coronavirus victims, marking one year since the first national lockdown was announced.

MPs and peers in both Houses of Parliament marked the solemn anniversary at midday, while NHS and social care workers also joined the pause for reflection.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has offered his "sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones", observed the moment of silence privately.

As part of a national day of reflection, landmarks in the UK capital, including the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Wembley Stadium, will be lit up in yellow at nightfall.

Report by Avagninag.

