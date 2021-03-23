Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Microsoft registers a 7.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.6%.

Dow is showing a gain of 12.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.4%, and Home Depot, trading up 0.9% on the day.