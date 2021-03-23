Fadnavis demands CBI inquiry in alleged 'transfers racket' of IPS

While speaking to media in the national capital on March 23, the former chief minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, "I gave all the evidence to Union Home Secretary (Ajay Kumar Bhalla), in a sealed envelope.

I have demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.

He assured me he will look into it and the government will take appropriate action." "Why was the matter brushed under carpet?

Why did the state government do nothing?

Whom did they want to protect?," he added.