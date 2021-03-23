Kylie Jenner Responds to GoFundMe Backlash; ‘This Got so Twisted’

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to address the backlash she’s been receiving on social media.

Fans got mad at the 23-year-old after she asked them to donate to a GoFundMe campaign.

The campaign was for her old friend and celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who required major surgery after a serious accident.

Many were upset that Jenner, who is estimated to be worth $700 million, only donated $5,000 and was asking fans to help.

In her new post, Jenner cleared up the “false narrative” and lamented that she was just trying to raise “awareness” when “all of this got so twisted.”.

"I thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate."

Kylie Jenner, via Instagram

She clarified that she and Rauda no longer “have a personal relationship,” but that she still thought he was “the sweetest.” .

I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam.

Kylie Jenner, via Instagram

Jenner also addressed her $5,000 donation, saying she chose that amount to help the campaign “reach their original goal.” .

After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k.

They had already raised 6k so I put [in] 5k to reach their original goal, Kylie Jenner, via Instagram