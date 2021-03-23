Microsoft Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Messaging Platform Discord
Microsoft Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Messaging Platform Discord

Microsoft Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Messaging Platform Discord.

According to Bloomberg News, Discord has been exploring a sale and has reached out to potential buyers.

People familiar with the reported talks say that Microsoft is set to purchase the company for more than $10 billion.

VentureBeat also reported that the messaging platform is already in final talks with a buyer.

One source close to the matter told Bloomberg News that Discord is more likely to go public than to sell.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the appeal of gaming companies, as many people turned to video games during quarantine.

Both Microsoft and Discord have yet to comment on the sale