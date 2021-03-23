Microsoft Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Messaging Platform Discord

According to Bloomberg News, Discord has been exploring a sale and has reached out to potential buyers.

People familiar with the reported talks say that Microsoft is set to purchase the company for more than $10 billion.

VentureBeat also reported that the messaging platform is already in final talks with a buyer.

One source close to the matter told Bloomberg News that Discord is more likely to go public than to sell.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the appeal of gaming companies, as many people turned to video games during quarantine.

Both Microsoft and Discord have yet to comment on the sale