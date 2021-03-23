OSU board accepts Alexander's resignation

Breaking news.

We start this morning with breaking news out of corvallis... where oregon state university president f.

King alexander has resigned.

It the most dramatic development yet in the ongoing scandal over the handling of sexual assault complaints at lousiana state university.

as part of the agreement... alexander will get a lump sum payment of 630-thousand dollars.

He will also get 40- thousand dollars to move.

And his health benefits will be paid through march 2022.

All of those expenses will be paid for using private money -- not taxpayer or tuitiion funds.

Kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts has been tracking this story for weeks.

He joins us live from the osu extension center in eugene.

Jacob... the ending came fast for alexander.

The amount of pressure placed on the board continued to increase, with the feeling that probation was not good enough.

This morning, the board said it had become clear there was no way for alexander to rebuild trust with the community.

They said alexander offered his resignation on sunday.

The board said after their meeting last week, they still thought it was possible to repair the broken confidence in alexander leadership.

But after hearing from the community, they realized that wasn going to happen.

Even the o-s-u faculty senate overwhelmingly voted'no confidencerecently in his leadership and called on him to resign.

They joined members of the student government who also penned letters saying that alexander has to go.

Finally, the board said this morning they agreed that their does not appear to be a path forward.

Rani borkar/osu board of trustees?dr. alexander no longer has the confidence of the osu community.

This broken trust was expressed not only by the faculty senate, but an outpouring of heartfelt statements from students, alumni and survivor?

The meeting came just a day after a blistering letter from officials at louisiana state, who placed blame on alexander for the university problems and called some of his recent comments about louisiana quote arrogant and condescendin?.

The resignation is effective april first.

The chair of the osu board said they will learn from this experience and do better as they move to hire a new president.

