Heinz release new mashup sauces in Canada

Heinz is releasing a trio of new mashup sauces but they're only available in Canada where the company says it drew its inspiration for them.
There's hanch, a combo of hot sauce and ranch.
HEINZ IS RELEASING A TRIO OF NEW MASHUP SAUCES---BUT THEY'RE ONLY AVAILABLE IN CANADA--- WHERE THE COMPANY SAYS IT DREW ITS INSPIRATION FOR THEM. THERE'S HANCH -- A COMBO OF HOT SAUCE AND RANCH. WASABIOLI- A MIX OF WASABI AND GARLIC AIOLI. AND TARCHUP -- A BLEND OF TARTAR SAUCE AND KETCHUP. 'KRAFT HEINZ CANADA' SAYS IT SCOURED SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS TO COME UP WITH THESE THREE NEW MIXES.