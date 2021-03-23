Heinz release new mashup sauces in Canada

Skip to main content
Heinz is releasing a trio of new mashup sauces but they're only available in Canada where the company says it drew its inspiration for them.

There's hanch, a combo of hot sauce and ranch.

WILL GET A $5-THOUSAND-DOLLARCASH PRIZE.HEINZ IS RELEASING A TRIOOF NEW MASHUP SAUCES---BUTTHEY’RE ONLY AVAILABLE INCANADA--- WHERE THE COMPANY SAYSIT DREW ITS INSPIRATION FORTHEM.THERE’S HANCH -- A COMBOOF HOT SAUCE AND RANCH.WASABIOLI- A MIX OF WASABIAND GARLIC AIOLI.AND TARCHUP -- A BLEND OFTARTAR SAUCE AND KETCHUP.’KRAFT HEINZ CANADA’ SAYSIT SCOURED SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS TOCOME UP WITH THESE THREE NEWMIXES.

