Lone candle put outside 10 Downing Street for the anniversary of lockdown

A lone wind-protected candle was put outside 10 Downing Street, office of the UK Prime Minister, for the anniversary of lockdown in the UK a year after March 23.

Over 126,000 deaths have resulted in the UK due to the coronavirus.