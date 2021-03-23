Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Lone candle put outside 10 Downing Street for the anniversary of lockdown

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:50s 0 shares 2 views
Lone candle put outside 10 Downing Street for the anniversary of lockdown
Lone candle put outside 10 Downing Street for the anniversary of lockdown

A lone wind-protected candle was put outside 10 Downing Street, office of the UK Prime Minister, for the anniversary of lockdown in the UK a year after March 23.

A lone wind-protected candle was put outside 10 Downing Street, office of the UK Prime Minister, for the anniversary of lockdown in the UK a year after March 23.

Over 126,000 deaths have resulted in the UK due to the coronavirus.

You might like