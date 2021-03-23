A lone wind-protected candle was put outside 10 Downing Street, office of the UK Prime Minister, for the anniversary of lockdown in the UK a year after March 23.
Lone candle put outside 10 Downing Street for the anniversary of lockdown
Over 126,000 deaths have resulted in the UK due to the coronavirus.