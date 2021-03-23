pandemic hiring challenges

To fancy billboards, local employers are trying hard to get the word out: they need workers right now.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports on why it so tough to find them.

It's a bad formula for job growth.

Some are making more on unemployment than they would working.

None 21:39 "it was even worse when that $600 came and i don't say that people don't deserve it, but you'll find that many employers told you straight up 'i can't compete with an individual getting $600 extra in benefits compared to what i can pay them" some long-standing local employers are literally throwing hundreds of dollars cash at potential job seekers.

Indium corporation 35:36 "we're looking for as many as 50 and up for production operators.

We are offering a $500 sign on bonus for those positions right now" like so many others, this sought-after employer and manufacturer of consumer electronics isn't getting the applications right now that they used to 38:23 unemployment benefits, i think it's great that the government is doing that for people at this time but they are temporary.

Position here could certainly turn into a career.

We have a lot of long term 20,30,40 year employees" indium will train new employees and for entry level, you need only a highschool diploma or ged, and, you must be 18 years old.

They'll even forsake the diploma if you have experience and are willing to work 39:50 we want to work with go ople.

We're less conrned with those strict requirements and more interesetd in getting people in the door who can help out customers out' 27:44 "for a job seeker, this is a great time" 15:38 "but what many people do is to wait it out, that is they collect their unemployment benefits and then when they run out then they start looking for employment.

See, you can't wait.

You have to do it when you have income" workforce development, the modern-day unemployment office, will help.

