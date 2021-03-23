5:30pm Boulder Grocery Store Shooting 03.23.2021

THE PRESIDENT IS ENCOURAGING GUN CONTROL MEASURES AFTER A SHOOTING LAST NIGHT IN BOULDER, COLORADO THAT KILLED TEN PEOPLE

Marci gonzalez has more on the 21- year-old accused shooter...and the victims... it's our top story tonight at 5:30.

### today -- the magnitude of the loss here in boulder setting in -- 10 people shot and killed at this grocery store -- the police chief's voice quivering as she read each name -- nats among those killed: rikki olds -- a 25 year old manager at the king soopers -- her family describes as strong, independent, and bubbly.

And 51 year old boulder police officer erik talley -- a father of 7 -- sot: governor polis: "he lost his life in the line of duty.

He was heroically trying to save others."

The 51-year-old was the first to respond to the urgent calls -- coming from this store as the chaos unfolded around 2:40 yesterday afternoon.

Broadcastify nats: "looks like we have an active shooter."

Police now say that shooter -- was 21- year-old ahmad al aliwi al-issa -- seen here, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg, and being taken into custody -- sot: chief maris: "he has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree sot: polis: "we will hold the evildoer responsible to the full extent of the law for his actions."

President biden ordering flags lowered to half- staff -- for the second time in just a week -- and urging the senate to pass gun control legislation: sot: biden: "another american city has been scarred by gun violence and the resulting trauma increasing the background checks like they're supposed to occur, eliminating assault weapons and the size of magazines."

Tag: we've learned the gunman purchased an ar-style weapon just last week.

He is being transferred from a hospital to the county jail today.

Police are still giving no indication of a motive, saying it is still very early in this investigation.

Marci gonzalez, abc news,