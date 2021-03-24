Douglas County businesses prepare to move to 'high risk' this Friday

News.

After a month in the extreme risk category, douglas county is finally moving back to high risk this friday... and many business owners are already hard at work adjusting to the modified rules.

But as kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us... some business owners don't know what that will look like just yet.

Trt: 1:38 00:00 ric and tami webb, owners, blue bird pizza: ?wee had a lot of changes.

Like we haven had a metal fork in here for over a year?

00:05 take lower it an exciting time for blue bird pizza owners ric and tami webb.

They say theye looking forward to the opportunity to welcome their customers back& now that douglas county is going back to the high risk category.?since all of that has gone away, we miss our people?

Under the high risk guidelines, restaurants can be open for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity or 50 people max, which ever comes first.

The same rules apply to gyms and indoor entertainment facilities.

The webbs say they would like to reopen for indoor dining as soon as possible& but theystill don know what that will look like just yet.?it been so tentative; you know we didn know exactly how to make plans or what to do.

But it still very exciting?

At ten down bowling alley and splitz bar and grill, owner mariah smith says they are wasting no time as they are reopening on friday.

She says theye had a plan in place since the first time douglas county downgraded to high risk in janauary.

Phoner:?wee just going to pick up right where we left off and unfortunately it been a whole month.

1:08 evita:?regardless of how they decide to reopen this friday, the webb says they couldn be more excited to serve their customers face to face once again??the back and forth thing, it frustrates all the customers.

We want to appease them?

In the last two weeks, the county reported 176 cases& which is what put them in the high- risk category this time around.

Their risk level will be re-evaluated on april 6th.

In roseburg evita garza kezi 9 news.