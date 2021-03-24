Former Biloxi Shucker Keston Hiura homers twice in spring training game

The longer the Biloxi Shuckers consider the Mississippi Gulf Coast their home, the more Major League Baseball players come through MGM Park.

R-b-i.

- - the longer the biloxi shuckers- consider the mississippi gulf - coast their home... the more- major league baseball - players... come through m-g-m - park.

- all kinds of former shuckers- getting some- looks, in spring training... an- it's safe to say keston hiura..- is- finally back to mid-season form- this afternoon... the former to- prospect of the milwaukee - brewers homered twice... in his- first two at-bats... going- 2-3, with three r-b-i... in a - 9-6 win, over the l-a dodgers.- and then plenty of familiar - names, on the mound... starting- with 20-17 organizational - m-i-l-b pitcher of the year - corbin- burnes... who struck out six, i- four-and-two-thirds innings...- while giving up just two runs.- he got some relief from devin - williams... and josh hader... - who - combined for an inning-and-two-- thirds scoreless.

- and let's not forget about- mauricio dubon... now with the- san - francisco giants... hitting a - ground rule double, in- today's game.

- other mississippi guys... - harrison central alum bobby - bradley of- the cleveland indians going 1-4- with a single... and then a pai- from the chicago white sox... - ocean springs alum- garrett crochet... giving up a- run, with a strikeout... in his- one inning of work... alongside- east central community- college alum tim anderson...- going 2-3, with a run and a - walk.