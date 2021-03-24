Mars was inhabited by humans once, claims a TikTok conspiracy video | Oneindia News

There have been many controversies surrounding life in the Universe, while many claim the existence of aliens, a new cospiracy is doing rounds that claims that humans once lived on Mars.

This as scientists are working towards finding out if life on Mars is possible or not.

According to a TikTok conspiracy theory video, human beings did live on Mars once.

They, however, rendered it uninhabitable in a nuclear war.

The TikTok video, which has gone viral on social media and shared across platforms, states that the war on Mars could have led to a nuclear winter which then resulted in the red colour of the planet, as per a report in The Newsweek.

