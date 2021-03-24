SCORES 3-23-21: Utica College football triumphant in long-awaited return to the field

Nation's toughest dance partners.

The orange took on top-seed uconn in the second round of the n-c-a-a tournament down in texas.

And well - it wasn't pretty.

Syracuse fell 83-47 to an absolute juggernaut in the huskies.

The orange - with a tough time shooting - just 28 percent from the field.

So 'cuse's run ends here in the second round - as does the legendary and courageous career of tiana mangakahia...arguab ly the best that's ever suited up for the orange women's program.

It is spring and football is in the air.

After more than a year on the sidelines - the utica college football team took the field for game action hosting alfred...and they were ready.

This is the first of two games between these conference rivals - the only two games on the schedule for the pioneers at this point.

--- the u-c defense swarming out of the gates.

Alfred near their own 20.

Connor englert - nowhere to go.

Pioneers obliterate the o-line - and john stroughn wraps him up for the sack and a big loss.

He finished the day with two and a half of those.

--- second quarter - pioneers up seven.

Punching it up the middle - it's tim hogan on the carry and he powers over the line for six.

1- yard score - p-a-t good - 14-0 u-c.

--- later in the frame - utica in the red zone again.

This time it's lamont mcgriff charging up the gut and crossing the plane.

One of two t- d's for the senior on the day... (((score))) ...it has been a long time coming - but it was great to have football back at gaetano stadium and u-c able to celebrate a 30-17 win.

Meanwhile - the u-c men's ice hockey team completed its suspended game from march sixth against elmira tonight.

The third period was played in elmira - with the game originally taking place here in utica.

The pioneers won 7-5 off a hat trick from jamie bucell and two goals and an assist from conor landrigan.

U-c improves to 6-1.

Just over 24 hours before the comets were supposed to return to game action from a two-