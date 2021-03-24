Report: Darrell Steinberg Won't Be Next California Attorney General

A new report says Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg will not be California's next attorney general.
According to Politico, Governor Gavin Newsom called Steinberg Tuesday to let him know he would not be picked for the job.
