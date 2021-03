Power Day 2021 - Thomas Schmall, Board Member Technology, Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen's first Power Day on March 15 met with a very strong international response.

The event, at which the Group presented its technology roadmap for battery and charging until 2030, was broadcast with livestreams on five Volkswagen digital channels and generated a total of more than one million views.

The event, which lasted around two hours, was moderated from Wolfsburg and included live feeds to China, Sweden, the UK, Italy, Spain and the US.