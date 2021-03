India beat England by 66 runs, debutants shine | Cricket Ka Josh | IndvsEnd

Indian cricketers thrashed world champions in the ODI match.

Debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna made the big stage their own to give an all-round India a convincing 66-run victory over England in the first ODI of the three-match series, on Tuesday.

Watch this video for a detailed review of the first match.

