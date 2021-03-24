Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, megastar Aamir Khan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

"Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine.

All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure," Aamir Khan's representative stated.Several B-town celebs have contracted coronavirus including Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Bajypayee.