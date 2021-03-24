Expect more officers bicycling this season, Lafayette police updated patrol bikes

Bicycles were updated to meet indiana's emergency vehicle laws.

Be prepared to see several more lpd officers commuting by bicycle this spring.

The department is in the process of updating all its bikes to meet state emergency vehicle requirements.

And the goal in this bike program goes beyond just providing another mode of transportation for officers.

The lpd bikes are now brighter and louder than ever.

The emergency lights and police sirens are among the main updates.

Officer greg mcdaniel says it's nice to have more bikes back in commission now.

Bike patrol officers will spend most of their time focusing on the parks and various city neighborhoods.

While these bikes are resourceful when traveling to areas where a police car or emergency vehicle can't fit it's also used as a tool for community outreach.

That's mcdaniel's favorite part of the program.

He says it helps break barriers that have come between police and the public.

A lot of people ride bikes and that's something that allows us to really relate to people and it also makes us more approachable, you know, when you're driving around in your squad care you don't get as many people who just want to stop you and talk to you about something.

He says strong communication between the community and law enforcement actually helps cut down on crime.

Mcdaniel's helped bring the bike program to lpd in 2006.

