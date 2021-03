Tamil Nadu: Yoga instructor pulls car walking upside down to support AIADMK candidate| Oneindia News

A yoga instructor walked upside down on March 23 while pulling a car in RS Puram to campaign for AIADMK candidate and state minister SP Velumani ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections 2021.

The sixteenth legislative assembly election of Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held on 6 April 2021.

