A yoga instructor in Tamil Nadu, southern India, was spotted pulling a car while in a handstand to support an election candidate.

A yoga instructor in Tamil Nadu, southern India, was spotted pulling a car while in a handstand to support an election candidate.

The instructor named Chatrapathy is seen switching between a handstand and a crab walk while pulling a car along a road.

Chatrapathy used this unique method to raise support for SP Velumani, a politician in Tamil Nadu.

The yoga instructor managed to pull the car for about 800 metres with a chain tied to his waist.

This footage was filmed on March 23.