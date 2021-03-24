A man was hospitalized with serious injuries in Henderson on Tuesday after the police department says he was hit by a car on North Green Street.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Henderson After Being Hit by Car
A pedestrian was hit by a car yesterday in henderson -- sending the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.
It happened on the 1100 block of north green street -- when 19 year old miniya mcclure was driving south.
She states that the pedestrian -- 52 year old willie rapier -- walked in front of her car near butler auto motives.
Rapier was transported to deaconess midtown for his