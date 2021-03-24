Rare sighting of dolphins in Venice's Grand Canal

Wildlife experts have confirmed today (March 24) an exceptionally rare sighting of dolphins swimming in Venice’s canals.

Videos have emerged of bottlenose dolphins hunting for cuttlefish on (March 22) at the entrance of Venice’s famous Grand Canal, near St Mark’s Square.

A year ago at the start of Europe's first COVID-19 wave, a similar video was revealed to be a fake but these sightings appear to be the real thing.