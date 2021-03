Doctors complain of confusion around who’s medically vulnerable enough for COVID-19 shot in Florida

But what does that mean and how often are people rejected for not being medically vulnerable enough?

Among the group of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are those considered medically vulnerable by a doctor.

CONSIDERED THE MEDICALLYVULNERABLE.

A TERM WE CONTINUETO HEAR MORE ABOUT.

BUT WHATDOES THAT MEAN& AND HOW OFTENARE PEOPLE REJECTED FOR NOTBEING’MEDICALLY VULNERABLEENOUGHû CONTACT 5INVESTIGATOR KATIE LAGRONEWENT DIGGING FOR ANSWERS.PAMELA DEFINA IS 73 YEARSOLD&AND STRESSED.

PAMELA :18-K- YOUVACCINE?

NO, NO I HAVENABLE TO GET IT.

DEFINA HAS ASEVERE ALLERGY TOPENICILLIN&SO RETAILPHARMACIES HAVE ADVISED SHGET THE COVID-19 SHOT AT AHOSPITAL.

PAMELA 2:45- THEYSAID/WE DONGIVE IT TO PEOPLE WITH THATKIND OF A REACTION.

BUT SHESAYS HOSPITALS HAVE TOLD HERTHEYSAVING WHAT THEY HAVE FORYOUNGER PEOPLE DEEMED’MEDICALLY VULNERABL” THEFLORIDA HOSPITAL ASSOCIATIONCONFIRMS HOSPITALS ARE NOWRECEIVING A“VERY SMALLNUMBE” OF VACCINES“INTENDEDFOR THE MEDICALLY VULNERABL”DR. DEAN 7:52:14- MEDICALLYVULNERABLE IS A GENERAL TERMIT MEANS DIFFERENT THINGS TODIFFERENT SPECIALISTS.

DR.DAVID DEAN IS AN URGENT CAREDOCTOR ON FLORIDACOAST.

HIS OFFICE RECENTLYSTARTED OFFERING THE MODERNAVACCINE TO THOSE ELIGIBLE&INCLUDING THE MEDICALLYVULNERABLE 7:57:24- THERE WEREA FEW PEOPLE WHO CAME IN WITHVERY MINOR CONDITIONS AND SAIDTHEY JUST WANT THE VACCINE ANDWE DID REFUND THEM AND DID NOTSIGN THEIR PAPERWORK BUTTHATPEOPLE WHILE THE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL AND THE STATEOFFER SOME GUIDANCE ON HIGHRISK POPULATIONSDOCTORS& HAVE THE FINAL SAY.8:04:41- THERE IS BLACK ANDWHITE WHERE THEYSEVERE HEART DISEASE, BUT THENTHEREIF SOMEONE HAS REALLY MILDASTHMA, WHAT IF SOMEONE HASALLERGIES BUT THE ALLERGIESCAN BE VERY SEVERE AT TIMES//THESE ARE ALL QUESTIONABLE ORSUBJECTIVE DECISIONS A DR.WOULD HAVE TO MAKE ITKNOWN IF OR HOW MANYFLORIDIANS HAVE BEEN REJECTEFOR NOT BEING MEDICALLYVULNERABLE ENOUGH THE STATEDOESNINFORMATION..NEITHER DODOCTORS OR HOSPITALS.

7:59:56-REALLY WHAT WILL RESOLVE THISWHOLE THING IS JUST OPENING UPTHE VACCINATIONS TO ANYONE WHOWANTS IT AT THIS POINT.

WHICHBRINGS US BACK TO PAMELADEFINA& 7:43- I HAVE TO HAVEIT TO PROTECT MYSELF A 73 YEAROLD SEVERE ALLERGY SUFFERERWHO ALSO BEAT CANCER& BUTSTILL CANSYSTEM TO GET A COVID SHOT.10:33- I DONTAG WEHELP PAMELA GET HER SHOT.

BUTIF YOUTROUBLE GETTING A SHOT, I WANTTO HEAR ABOUT IT.

EMAIL ME ATTHE ADDRESS ON YOUR SCRE