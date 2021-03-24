Bristol suffered more violence as riot police, dog handlers and mounted officers dispersed a 200 strong crowd at a protest - mak

Bristol suffered more violence as riot police, dog handlers and mounted officers dispersed a 200 strong crowd at a protest - making 14 arrests

Bristol suffered more violence as riot police, dog handlers and mounted officers dispersed a 200-strong crowd at a protest - making 14 arrests.

Huge numbers of officers moved in on protesters at College Green where large crowds gathered.

They were there to oppose the Government's planned Police and Crime Bill and the impact it would have on travellers.