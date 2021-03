771 cases of new COVID variants detected across 18 states: NCDC

While addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on March 24, the Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh spoke about the cases of new coronavirus variants.

Dr Sujeet said, "771 cases of coronavirus variants detected across 18 states- 736 of UK variant, 34 of South African variant and 1 sample of Brazilian variant."