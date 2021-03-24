Animal rights activist frees adorable turtle hatchling tangled in fishing line

This is the touching moment an Indian animal rights activist freed an adorable turtle hatchling that was tangled in a fishing line.

This is the touching moment an Indian animal rights activist freed an adorable turtle hatchling that was tangled in a fishing line.

Activist Chella was strolling down a beach in the Cuddalore District of Tamil Nadu today (March 24) when he spotted something struggling in the sand.

As he got closer, he realised it was a tiny turtle caught in discarded fishing line.

He picked up the cute little reptile, gently unwrapped the line from around its head and shell and placed it near the water's edge.

The turtle scuttled off into the sea and swam away at once, clearly unharmed by its difficult start to life.