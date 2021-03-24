Shopping For Clothes For My Giant Leg | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

AN aspiring model with lymphedema will not let her swollen leg stop her from feeling beautiful.

Mahogany Geter, 23, from Tennessee, suffers from a long-term condition where excess fluid collects in tissues causing swelling in the limbs.

One of Mahogany’s legs is incredibly swollen and there’s no cure to reduce its size, so she’s had to get used to living with one giant leg.

Despite this, Mahogany has learned to love her body regardless of what others may think.

Mahogany told Truly: “I used to feel like I was cursed and then as I got older I finally learned to build my confidence.” Although the leg itself is not painful, it does limit Mahogany’s mobility and she can always feel the weight of it.

Shopping and choosing an outfit can be a difficult task as “they don’t often make something that fits one big leg and one little leg”.

Mahogany is used to people staring if she wears shorts or a dress, something she’s learned to stop caring about.

Whilst growing up, Mahogany wouldn’t post any pictures of her legs on social media due to feeling self-conscious.

However, she has now decided to push herself out of her comfort zone.

“Once you do it it’s like a weight lifted off your shoulders,” she said.

The positive reactions online encouraged her to pursue her dreams of becoming a model, booking a photoshoot to embrace her body and her condition.

"Fashion is a way of expressing yourself and beauty, to me, is embracing everything about yourself, every flaw and imperfection."