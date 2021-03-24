Covid: Centre reassures Covishield’s safety, explains how to stop virus mutation

NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said there is adequate supplies of vaccines for inoculating those aged 45 and above.

"We have seamless connection with states.

There is no inadequacy of vaccine supply," he said.

"Active participation of the private sector has been very important for us but still there is a great room for improvement," Paul said as he appealed to the private sector partners to come forward to participate in the inoculation drive.

Responding to a question on blood clotting post vaccination, Paul said the committee which closely monitor adverse events following immunisation has "concluded that thrombosis events due to Covishield in India is not a problem".

