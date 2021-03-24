Rolls Royce and Aston Martin display luxury cars at Bangkok Motor Show

Rolls Royce and Aston Martin were among the leading car manufacturers that showed off their luxury models at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

The event – one of only a handful of motor shows taking place around the world this year – displayed luxury vehicles from across the world.

Models in hot pants and glamorous dresses showed off the cars.

The ladies – known locally as ‘pretties’ – have become a regular feature of the motoring event which attracts car-lovers from across the world, with the prestigious modelling jobs paying the equivalent of several hundred dollars a day for each girl.

Among the highlights of the 2021 show were the collection of electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Audi showcased three electric cars priced between five million baht (161,238 USD) and six million baht (193,486 USD) and Jaguar had their 5.5-million baht (177,362 USD) upmarket I-Pace on display.

Porsche Thailand unveiled a collaboration with Naraya, Thai high-end fabric company, to create traditional Thai fabric imprints on a limited edition car priced at 6.19 million baht (200,000 USD).

Rolls Royce presented four cars valued at around 40 million baht (1.28M USD).

The Rolls Royce Ghost at 42.5 million Baht (1.37M USD) was the most popular and received 20 orders within the first day.

Other brands attending included Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Maserati and Mercedes-Benz.

Manufacturers hope the Bangkok International Motor Show 2021, the 42nd since it started, will stimulate the industry which has suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Annual sales have plunged more than 20 per cent following a second wave of coronavirus infections last year.

Thailand – which has seen relatively low numbers of coronavirus infections – is hosting just one of a handful of motor shows planned around the world this year, with many scrapped due to restrictions on travel and gatherings during the pandemic.

The exhibition opens daily from noon to 10pm on weekdays and 11 am to 10 pm on weekends and will continue until April 4.