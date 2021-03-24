Senators Duckworth and Hirono Drop Opposition to Biden Nominees

Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono will no longer object to President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees... .

... in protest of the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation.

The decision comes after a series of conversations on Tuesday that led to the White House agreeing to add a senior AAPI liaison to the administration.

I welcome the appointment of a senior level White House liaison to the AAPI community to further strengthen our voice, Sen.

Mazie Hirono, via Twitter.

Duckworth previously told CNN that Biden was on track to be the “first President in 20 years without a Cabinet secretary who is AAPI.”