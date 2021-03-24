Priti Patel’s Immigration Rules: What We Know So Far

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said she will make "no apology" for tougher immigration rules as she announced "the biggest overhaul of the UK's asylum system in decades".

Priti Patel's new plan for immigration details how the government intends to deal with people entering the UK "illegally".

"Fairness" and a genuine need for refuge are at the heart of the proposals, the Home Office said, as well as including measures to tackle people smugglers and "remove more easily from the UK those with no right to be there".

Last year around 8,500 people arrived in the country by crossing the Channel in small boats and the majority claimed asylum.

About 800 are estimated to have made the crossing so far this year.

Report by Avagninag.

