World Tuberculosis Day: Cycle awareness rally held in Agartala

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, a cycle rally was organised in Agartala.

The awareness rally was organised by the Chief Medical Office, West Tripura along with the District TB cell.

Participants from Agartala Cycloholics Foundation paddled around the city, to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of Tuberculosis.

'The Clock is Ticking' is this year's theme.

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed annually on 24 March to mark Dr. Robert Koch's discovery of the tubercle bacillus in 1882.