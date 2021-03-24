Kenzi, a senior at Green Mountain High Schools, tells us some of the difficulties that she's faced during her last year of school during the coronavirus pandemic.

We're trying to in personconsidering first of all,real school, two days outother two days were on Zooto do them by the due datein class on Fridays, onlyIt's been very different,are very small.

We only ha10 kids in the class at asit spread out.

We have totouch the same things in mhave to watch a video of slab because we can't actuawhich it takes a big tollon portion is very big forespecially me, like beingthe things and you can't dwe can't be touching the sis very different, and somconcerning considering thelike I'm sure I can speakwhen we're at home, it's mour computer screen.

Theyteachers teach is the bestsad because the teachers athat they can.

But they'resame impact and stuff on tof all, there's like fourthe rest of the kids are odon't turn their cameras oit's not the same whatsoevfiguring it out.

I think tthe hang of balancing likewith, like the online kidsparticipate, doing engaginquestions.

So at the beginto like ask us a questionyou and physically like, rjust to get people engageda lot of cold calling, whibut it keeps you on your tat home.

You always got tothe answer in case you gethave to give an answer forlike they're figuring it othis year has just taken asure everybody else considit's our senior year.

We malready like our prom is nIt's seniors only.

It's juhave something more.

I didseason like I'm a cheerleaget a cheer season.

We gotbut we had some issues witand stuff like that.

So itis just a roller coaster.coming and things are justare exposed to covid.

You'home for two weeks, even tlike the school is regulatin your class gets it, youfor two weeks.

You can't ccovid test.

So it's reallyon you, and especially wheseeing what your friends ato going to lunch.

We don'anymore on lunches after slike the same experiences,actually in school.

There'there, and the classes areso quiet and the teachersus and the people online.it takes a damper on you.I feel like I'm learning sjust a lot harder to engagonline and when you can'tnotes in person, and they'like a slide show of the nyou to take them alone inlike the homework, the homit gets excessive becausesame amount of class timeend up assigning our classand it just Sometimes it goverwhelming, and sometimetest and you have no ideabecause you missed the cruand you don't get the handdon't really get the fullbecause learning is not thin your room looking at athat's all on you, like thintegrity to just sit therand watch the whole presengiving and stuff like thatin person, I definitely leI learned it in class withor something like that, bemy notes.

My teachers areI'm taking the notes in clnot the greatest situationhonest.

I'm not learning a