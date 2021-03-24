Mocs to play several young players

To see more young players see action for the chattanooga mocs saturday when they host mercer.

Head coach rusty wright is worried about his veterans getting hurt this spring season.

Wright saw center kyle miskelly go down with a serious injury last weekend against furman.

Several back-ups were working with the ones in practice on wednesday.

Coach wright just wants to be as cautious as possible when it comes to the amount of playing time his veteran players get.

Rusty wright: "that's the only way you can take care of them is by not playing them.

That's the thing.

I think it was a shock to our system when kyle went down.

That had a lot to do with some of them's reactions and actions, and it was hard on them."

The mocs and mercer kick at noon saturday at finley