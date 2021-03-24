5pm Breeder/Owner Dies 03.24.2021

HIS HIGHNESS SHEIKH HAMDAN BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM, WHO WAS ALSO DEPUTY RULER OF DUBAI, DIED PEACEFULLY TODAY AT THE AGE OF 75

An influential thoroughbred breeder and owner has died.

Shadwell stud's...his highness sheikh hamdan bin rashid al maktoum, who was also deputy ruler of dubai, died peacefully today at the age of 75, according to a statement from the lexington farm.

For the last 40- years he raced successful horses around the world.

He had classic winners overseas and in america...he won the belmont and breeders' cup races...he was an eclipse award winning owner.

He was a regular at the keeneland sales and a strong supporter of the track's racing program.

Keeneland's president and ceo shannon arvin releasing a statement that says in part..."sheikh hamdan was a beloved figure around the world, cherished for his grace, humanity, loyalty, knowledge and