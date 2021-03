Stowaway Movie (2021) - Shamier Anderson, Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim

Stowaway Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship's life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Directed by Joe Penna starring Shamier Anderson, Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim release date April 22, 2021 (on Netflix)