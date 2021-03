We Broke Up Movie (2021) - Aya Cash, William Jackson Harper, Sarah Bolger

We Broke Up Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Lori and Doug, a longtime couple break up just days before Lori's little sister Bea's wedding.

In order to not disrupt the fun, the couple decides to pretend they're still together until the weekend is over.

Directed by Jeff Rosenberg starring Aya Cash, William Jackson Harper, Sarah Bolger, Peri Gilpin, Tony Cavalero, Kobi Libii, Zak Steiner, Azita Ghanizada release date April 23, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)