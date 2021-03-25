Mixed reaction after discontinuation of city mask ordinance

Following the city's decision to end it's mask mandate.

This as many businesses are now setting their own rules when it come to mask usage, and that might have you wondering exactly where you should mask up.

Kq2's ron johnson has more from the east hills mall.

<<ron johnson reporting the city of st.

Joseph has officially ended its mask ordinance and you might be thinking it's finally time to take these off right, well not so fast.alford dawson, like the rest of us over the past year has gotten wearing.

I think for everybody's safety you should wear them, i pull it down like that every once in a while so i can breathe a little bit better.

Dawson a frequent mall walker, says he's made it a priority to keep himself and others healthy when we go to a casino we wear a mask, when we go to a restaurant, we wear a mask.

He along with businesses in the mall are still promoting mask usage even after the city lifted it's official ordereven though it was lifted we're still required to wear a mask just to ensure the safety of our guests and our associates.

All around the mall signage in front of each business makes it clear where they stand on mask wearing.

Dawson says he doesn't agree with the city's decision to remove their mandatewe're going to wear the mask for a while longer to see what happens, i think they're taking the masks away too soon.

While businesses in the mall say they just want shoppers who might not be so mask friendly not to get too excited about the lifted order so bottom line wherever you're going in town you'll want to make you do a little homework check to see what those mask regulations are, better yet it idea for you to just keep some in car with you just in case.

Ron johnson kq2 news.

A st.

Joseph restaurant is