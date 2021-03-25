NCAA Baseball: Mississippi State vs. North Alabama

Mississippi- state... 16 wins, this season..- hosting north alabama... 16 - losses, this season... hmmm...- wonder how this is gonna go.- top first... tanner allen - getting some help from the- sun... u-n-a un-able to locate- the ball.... allen reaches- second.

- next batter... kamren james - crushes will haberstock's - fastball to left... two runs- score for the bulldogs... james- reaches third base... state up- 2-nothing in the first.

- bottom second now... two on...- one out....brayland - skinner triples to right center- field... tanner legget and- hatcher score for m-s-- u....bulldogs pouring it on...- up- 5-zero.

- now two outs and one on...- - - - james' slap shot to left field- putting runners on the corner - for the bulldogs.

- next batter... luke hancock - blooper to no man's land in - center field... allen and james- score for m-s-u... bulldogs end- the - second inning ahead 8-nothing..- and as you very well might- expect... m-s-u goes on to- cruise in this one.

- - the diamond dawgs put in some - serious work... taking- - this one 18-1... their first- time putting up at least eight- runs- in a game, since 20-19... when- they did so five times...